Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

