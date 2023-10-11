Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $12.72 Million Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.14% of F5 worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of F5 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in F5 by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,480.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,800.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,480.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,515 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $157.89 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $167.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average is $149.56.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

