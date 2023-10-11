Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.71.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.39%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.