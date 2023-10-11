Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,000 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in WD-40 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $206.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of -0.13. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.