Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $511,000 Stock Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 34,188.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LMNR shares. TheStreet downgraded Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Limoneira Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $271.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.58 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Limoneira

(Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.