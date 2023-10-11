Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $273.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.22. The firm has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

