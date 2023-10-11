Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685,733 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 640.3% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 819,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 708,876 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $142.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.