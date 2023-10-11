E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

ETWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $53,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,474 shares in the company, valued at $830,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $181,220. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after buying an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,667,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after purchasing an additional 478,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,166,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,914 shares in the last quarter.

ETWO opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $158.49 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 147.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

