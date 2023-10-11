Financial Analysis: Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) versus Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -251.68% -475.50% -71.74% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Akerna has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

22.0% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akerna and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hargreaves Lansdown 1 2 2 0 2.20

Akerna currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 411.25%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akerna and Hargreaves Lansdown’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $13.65 million 0.11 -$79.06 million ($7.37) -0.03 Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna.

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats Akerna on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform. In addition, the company operates Solo, a seed-to-sale tagging and tracking software platform, and Trellis, a cultivation and compliance software platform. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

