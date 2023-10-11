LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEGIF

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $80.88.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($16.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that LEG Immobilien will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LEG Immobilien

(Get Free Report

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.