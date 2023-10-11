Stephen Fenby Buys 25,000 Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Stock

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Fenby acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($122,399.02).

Midwich Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MIDW opened at GBX 414 ($5.07) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 412.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 444.26. The company has a market cap of £427.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1,861.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39. Midwich Group plc has a one year low of GBX 390 ($4.77) and a one year high of GBX 558.20 ($6.83).

Midwich Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,619.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.79) price target on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.

