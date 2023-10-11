Insider Buying: Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Acquires 4,500 Shares of Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Nitil Patel purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £2,205 ($2,698.90).
Intercede Group Stock Performance
LON IGP opened at GBX 50 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. Intercede Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 41.32 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 78.40 ($0.96). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.14.
Intercede Group Company Profile
