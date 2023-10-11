Insider Selling: Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Sells £14,000 in Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) insider Alexander G. Catto sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,135.86).

Synthomer Stock Down 0.5 %

LON SYNT opened at GBX 212 ($2.59) on Wednesday. Synthomer plc has a twelve month low of GBX 209 ($2.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,386 ($41.44). The stock has a market cap of £346.77 million, a PE ratio of -85.54, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYNT shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.29) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 400 ($4.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 249.25 ($3.05).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

