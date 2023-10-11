Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys 7 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill acquired 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,082 ($25.48) per share, for a total transaction of £145.74 ($178.38).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,410 ($29.50) per share, with a total value of £144.60 ($176.99).

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,065 ($25.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,207.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,492. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,700 ($20.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($35.31). The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,090.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OXIG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,720 ($33.29) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.28) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($37.94) to GBX 3,000 ($36.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.94) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,414 ($29.55).

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Featured Stories

