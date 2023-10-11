Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys 7 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill acquired 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,082 ($25.48) per share, for a total transaction of £145.74 ($178.38).
Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 10th, Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,410 ($29.50) per share, with a total value of £144.60 ($176.99).
Oxford Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,065 ($25.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,207.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,492. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,700 ($20.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($35.31). The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,090.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
