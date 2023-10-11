Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.