5,428 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after buying an additional 3,369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 89,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $709.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.