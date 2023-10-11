PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

