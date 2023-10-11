Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,372 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 56.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 144.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.1 %

GL opened at $112.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

