Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,677 shares of company stock worth $3,670,168 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.