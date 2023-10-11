Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,150 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 254,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 197,378 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,357,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,905,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Up 2.9 %

LNC opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -10.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

