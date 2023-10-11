Unigestion Holding SA Has $947,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Bell Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 86,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,880,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 449.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in McDonald’s by 47.6% during the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $759,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.74 and a 200-day moving average of $285.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $233.93 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $183.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

