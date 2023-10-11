637 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 637 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,795 shares of company stock worth $11,931,460. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $360.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

