Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 58,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

HON opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.22 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.