Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,344 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,522,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

