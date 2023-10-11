Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,618 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $152.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.06.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.08) to GBX 4,000 ($48.96) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.12) to GBX 3,800 ($46.51) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.77) to GBX 4,440 ($54.35) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

