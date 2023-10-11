Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,347 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.06% of Coterra Energy worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

