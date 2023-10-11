Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

