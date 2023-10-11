Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Holdings Decreased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.56% of Ingevity worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ingevity by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 364.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 367,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,381,000 after buying an additional 35,896 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NGVT opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

