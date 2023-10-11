Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $11.19 Million Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.46. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LANC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

