Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $3.85 Million Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $629,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,447.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,447.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $2,383,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,993,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,739,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,480 shares of company stock worth $6,655,981. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.