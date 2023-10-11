Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 485.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

