Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Position Decreased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.44% of Steven Madden worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Steven Madden by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Further Reading

