Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $860,000. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.34. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

