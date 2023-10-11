Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.11% of Qorvo worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Qorvo by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,459,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,808,000 after purchasing an additional 464,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,648.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

