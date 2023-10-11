Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,761,000 after buying an additional 55,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $155.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.20.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

