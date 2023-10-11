Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 529,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,153 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 106.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 261,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,027,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,098,000 after acquiring an additional 585,641 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $66.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

