Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 2,498 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,405,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,234,000 after purchasing an additional 136,489 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,719,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 143,621 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,730,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 325.7% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 810,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 620,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,788,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.