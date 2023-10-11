Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $200.81 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.06.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

