M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

NYSE MTB opened at $126.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $192.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.36.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

