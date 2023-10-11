Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 636.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

CGW opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $898.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.30.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

