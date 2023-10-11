Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.05.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $799,996.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $112,070.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,583,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $799,996.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 499,932 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,784. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572,799 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 0.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,919,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,039,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,776 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,835 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,337,000 after buying an additional 943,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

