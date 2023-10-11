Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,678 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

