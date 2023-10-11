Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CL King

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CL King from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SILK. B. Riley lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $543.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $40,515.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $30,949.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,207.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,633,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,788 shares of company stock valued at $217,235 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 167.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

