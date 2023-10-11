Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $245.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $279.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $200.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.06. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $186.82 and a 1 year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

