Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $248.51

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $248.51 and last traded at $248.34, with a volume of 743742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,872,887,000 after purchasing an additional 82,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

