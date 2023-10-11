Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $188.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day moving average is $193.41.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

