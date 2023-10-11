CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 32.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 170.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after buying an additional 345,828 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 69.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 104.5% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MP. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 16.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.65. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.