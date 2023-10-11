CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 610,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,273,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $64,557,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VPU stock opened at $126.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.28. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $160.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

