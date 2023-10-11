CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,456 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.49% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RFI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter worth $190,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

RFI stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

