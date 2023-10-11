DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $89,142,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $70,236,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

